Bafana coach still to face the music over his antics

Although he tendered his apology to the nation after his antics in their 2-2 draw against Liberia on Friday night, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could still face the wrath of the association when the team returns from their second encounter in Monrovia.

Yesterday, Broos met the South African Football Association president, Danny Jordaan, who gave the coach a serious tongue lashing. Like many Bafana supporters, Jordaan is disappointed with the result that has now put Bafana on a cliff edge.

An angry Broos abandoned his bench and went straight to the change rooms after Liberia’s second goal that resulted in South Africa squandering a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

That was seen as very disrespectful to the players and the nation.

The coach also did not attend the post-match conference and instead sent his assistant, Helman Mkhalele, which led to a clash with the media.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said the coach had apologised for his conduct. “The focus is now on the match on Tuesday. The trip to Liberia is key and qualification is very important right now. We will deal with the coach’s situation and other related matters when the team is back from Liberia.

“We understand how the nation is feeling but we are focusing on the match and qualifying,” said Motlanthe.

Broos also dismissed suggestions that he was considering to quit Bafana in the heat of the moment after Friday’s result.

“The most important thing now is that the players know I still believe in them. They must not believe that because I was frustrated, angry and disappointed, I don’t believe in the team. I believe in the team because I built it.

“I know we have good players, and I know this team is able to qualify for the Afcon. It is something I have worked for in the last two years, and it was with ups and downs.

“I will again do everything I can to win on Tuesday, and to assure qualification for Afcon in January next year. So let there be no doubt about that,” said Broos in a statement.

The draw has put Bafana in a precarious situation. They will need to record a victory in the second leg in Monrovia, Liberia.

Defeat in Monrovia, which looks likely at this stage, could end South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. They also missed out on the 2021 edition of the tournament.

