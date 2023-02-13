Champions League action returns with mouthwatering clashes

Europe’s biggest club competition returns in style as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) welcome Bayern Munich in the first UEFA Champions League round of 16 encounter at the Parc de Princes Stadium on Tuesday night.

Bayern head into the game with an upper hand, having come out victorious in three of their last four Champions League meetings.

The two giants last met in 2021 during their Champions League quarter-final match, which saw PSG advance further in the competition when they knocked out the German outfit on away-goal rule after playing to a 3-3 draw on aggregate.

PSG were close to winning their maiden Champions League trophy under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel in 2020, after skillful winger Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute, as Bayern edged past PSG 1-0.

The star-studded French outfit will, however, likely be without superstar Kylian Mbappe, who was ruled out for three weeks after recently suffering a hamstring injury. Despite being reportedly spotted in a joint training session on Sunday, manager Christophe Galtier ruled out the possibility of the 24-year-old dribbling wizard playing against Bayern.

For the past decade, PSG have vastly invested in their squad, with the likes of defender Sergio Ramos, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Argentina talisman Lionel Messi being the latest recruits, with the hope to help the Parisians lay their hands on the prestigious trophy.

Meanwhile, the other fixture will see AC Milan lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur at San Siro. The two sides have been inconsistent this season and currently occupy positions five in their respective leagues.

Stefano Pioli and Antonio Conte will be aiming to relieve pressure off their shoulders by having a good run in the Champions League.

Kick-off time for both matches is at 10pm (South African time).

