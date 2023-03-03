Classic Soweto derby to be rekindled between Bucs and Birds

Orlando Pirates will contest in yet another Soweto derby when they clash with Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership league encounter.

Pirates lost to Amakhosi in dramatic fashion when substitute Olisa Ndah scored an own goal to hand their fierce archrivals the bragging rights at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers will be looking to avoid another derby disappointment when they battle it out with the Beautiful Birds at the Dobsonville Stadium on Friday night. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

The fixture between two of the oldest clubs in South Africa is regarded as the “original Soweto derby”.

The fixture lost its spark when Swallows were relegated from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) during the 2014/15 season, before the rivalry was rekindled when Swallows FC gained promotion back to the PSL in 2020.

Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp will be looking to change their fortunes and hand Swallows their first win against Pirates since August 2014, months before they were relegated.

It will be a tight affair as Swallows are desperate for maximum points to move further away from the relegation zone, while Bucs eye a spot in the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Pirates will be handed a huge boost with head coach José Riveiro expected to be in the dugout after serving a two-match suspension.

Riveiro was shown a red card for using foul language against the referee during their Nedbank Cup round of 32 match against All Stars over a week ago.

