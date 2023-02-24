Crucial players to look out for in much-anticipated Soweto derby

The entire local football fraternity will come to a standstill when Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates lock horns in a DStv Premiership fixture at the FNB Stadium this afternoon.

The Soweto derby, the biggest fixture on the South African football calendar, sees two of the greatest clubs in the southern Africa region battle it out for bragging rights.

Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs)

Shabalala is the player to watch for Amakhosi. The youngster is known for his dribbling skills and is not afraid to take on the opposition defenders. He is composed on the ball and able to pick out a defense-splitting pass in tight areas.

The likes of Christian Saile and Caleb Bimenyimana will be looking to feed off his creativity. Shabalala scored in the 3-2 defeat to Golden Arrows and has two goals so far this season.

Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

Hot property Monnapule Saleng has formed part of the player of the season conversation, with the 24-year-old contributing nine goals and four assists for Bucs this season.

The speedy winger loves cutting inside from the right flank and delivering pin-point crosses to strikers Kermit Erasmus and Terrence Dzvukamanja, with newly signed Cameroonian striker Marou Souaibou also set to benefit.

Saleng always looks to take on defenders and cut inside using his dangerous left foot.

Christian Saile (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Congolese striker has proven to be a good signing for coach Arthur Zwane. He has quickly become a favourite for hard-to-please Amakhosi supporters.

Zwane previously heaped praise on the 22-year-old after their hard-fought 2-0 win against Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup round of 32, referring to him as “a soldier of note”.

Saile will taste the Soweto derby for the first time, and will look to make his mark against Amakhosi’s fierce archrivals.

Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates)

Another fan favorite and a player to look out for in the derby is the cool, calm and collected central midfielder Miguel Timm, who has been one of consistent players for Bucs.

Timm is known for linking up play with defenders and attackers. He also possesses a great quality for game management and dominating the midfield.

