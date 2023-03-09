Giant slayers Dondol Stars stun AmaZulu in Nedbank Cup

Dondol Stars continue their Nedbank Cup journey after stunning wasteful AmaZulu to book themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

It was yet another David versus Goliath encounter when the ABC Motsepe side beat Usuthu 5-4 on penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation time and through extra-time at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was a tight affair in the first-half, as both teams went into half-time level, with the amateur side being resilient in defence.

Usuthu broke the deadlock moments after returning from the break, when Henrick Ekstein found the back of the net.

Ekstein registered his first goal for the Kwazulu-Natal-based side since returning from Azerbaijan outfit FK Sabail in 2021.

However, the Pretoria-based outfit kept their cool and found an equaliser in the 64th minute through Revaldo Fox, who fired a shot through the legs of goalkeeper Jody February from close range after a well-worked corner.

Early this week, former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Maluleka warned of the danger that Dondol pose heading into the game.

Coach Roman Folz and his charges became the second casualty of the amateur side after coach Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United, who were knocked out in the opening round.

