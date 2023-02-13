Ke Yona cup maintains giant-slaying reputation

The Nedbank Cup kicked off on a high note on Tuesday evening, with reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns starting their title defence in a five-goal thriller when they edged past DStv Premiership surprise packages Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Masandawana’s victory was followed by a Pretoria derby between SuperSport United and ABC Motsepe League outfit Dondol Stars FC – who caused the first big upset of the tournament so far when they came from a goal behind in the second half to beat Matsatsantsa 2-1 and knock coach Gavin Hunts’ side out of the cup competition they were hoping to win to increase their chances of automatic qualification to the CAF Confederations League next season. This is the tournament of the underdogs and United and Hunt learnt the hard way against the determined young Dondol players.

Can we expect more shocking results with the unknown clubs causing more upsets?

This afternoon, amateur side Tornado FC from the Northern Cape of the ABC Motsepe League stream will visit AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium, while Amavarara from the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League stream lock horns with TS Galaxy at Bidvest Stadium.

Other fixtures will see another ABC Motsepe League side Mkhambathi FC compete with Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Casric Stars at Harry Gwala Stadium.

The last fixture will see an all DStv Premiership encounter when Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City entertain returning John Maduka’s Royal AM at the Cape Town Stadium.

Today’s Fixtures:

AmaZulu v Tornado FC, 3pm

Mkhambathi FC v Casric, Stars 3pm

TS Galaxy v Amavarara, 3pm

Cape Town City v Royal AM, 6pm

Tuesday:

Polokwane City v Chippa United, 7.30pm

Author