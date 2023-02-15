Lyle Foster helps Burnley draw against Watford in EFL clash

Burnley scored deep into stoppage time during their 1-1 draw against Watford in the Sky Bet Championship clash at the Turf Moor Stadium on Tuesday night, and Lyle Foster was at the heart of the late equaliser.

It was a tight affair as Vincent Kompany and his charges were looking to stretch their lead at the top to 10 points and record 11 straight wins in the league.

However, the Clarets were denied that opportunity and had to settle for a point apiece with Slaven Bilic’s side. The home side were forced to chase the game in the first-half, when Brazilian João Pedro capitalised from a Arijanet Muric error and scored in the 32nd minute to put their noses in front going into the break.

Muric was substituted at half-time and Kompany said after the match that the change was not influenced by his mistake, but rather because the shot-stopper was not feeling well.

In the second-half, Kompany’s charges came back more determined as they kept on piling the pressure on the Hornets, but their stubborn defensive line kept the home side at bay.

Foster came off the bench in the 71st minutes and was close to registering his first goal since signing for the Clarets in January, but his header was denied by the post, which found fellow new signee Michael Obafemi, who pounced on the rebound to salvage a crucial point for his side.

The South African-born striker penned down a four-and-a-half-year deal with EFL (English Football League) Championship runaway log leaders from Belgian side KVC Westerlo in what was the most expensive deal in South African football history.

Burnley visit Luton Town in their next league encounter at the Kenilworth Stadium on Saturday, with Foster still waiting for his first start for the club.

