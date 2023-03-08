Mosimane’s Al Ahli back on top of the Saudi first division log

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahli Saudi have moved back to the top of the Saudi first division log standings after beating Najran 2-0 on Tuesday evening.

Mosimane and his charges went into the game aware that a victory will position them on top of the log, after Al-Hazem dropped points when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Qadisiyah on Monday.

Al Ahli struggled to penetrate a stubborn defensive backline of the home side, going into the half-time break goalless.

Ahli was, however, handed a numerical advantage when the home side was reduced to 10 men early in the second-half.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 71st minute when Abdullah Al-Mogren hit the back of the net. Morad Khodari followed with his stoppage-time strike to seal all three points.

The victory secured Mosimane his record 12 wins. The South African-born coach has thus far recorded six draws and one defeat in 19 games since September 2022.

It was Mosimane’s fifth consecutive win.

The Royal have registered 52 points, two points ahead of second-placed Al-Hazem with the same number of games.

With only 10 matches to go, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly head coach will not be under any pressure, as he has been in championship-winning positions before.

The log leaders return to action when they take on fourth-placed Al-Riyadh on Sunday.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author