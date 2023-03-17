Positive mentality key ahead of match against Al Hilal – Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena believes positive mentality will be key when they take on Sudanese outfit Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League Group B clash on Saturday.

Masandawana booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament when they thumped Al Ahly 5-2 last weekend.

Mokwena, who was named DStv Premiership Coach of the Month for December and January on Thursday, said his side anticipates a tough game.

“The mentality is good, the players are focused and working very hard to play against a very difficult side in a difficult environment with a lot of condition that will be against us,” said Rulani.

“But, in our favour is the mentality, the preparations and commitment of the group.

“I am very proud of the group. The selflessness, the service they provide with regards to helping the team and making sure that they make us happy.

“Also, the spirit among the players to the work ethic is very pleasing to see, now we just must put together the final preparations to be ready for a difficult game on Saturday.”

Al Ahly will be relying heavily on Sundowns to walk away with maximum points to keep their hopes of moving further in the tournament alive, as a victory for Al Hilal will confirm their shock exit and see the Sudanese side march on to the knock-out stage.

