PSL clubs dominate Nedbank Cup round of last 16

Chippa United booked the last spot in the Nedbank Cup round of 16 when they beat Polokwane City 3-1 on penalties at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Chilli Boys will form part of the 16 teams remaining in the “giant-slaying” cup competition, with only five lower-division teams left in the tournament.

Mpheni Home Defenders and Dondol Stars are the lowest-ranked sides left and they will be representing the ABC Motsepe League, while Venda Football Academy, Casric Stars FC and Cape Town Spurs will represent the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The biggest upset of the tournament so far was caused by Dondol Stars who knocked out Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United. They came back from a goal down in the second-half to beat Matsatsantsa 2-1 on Wednesday last week.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) top three clubs Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will undoubtedly be hoping to avoid each other, to increase their chances of securing a place in the quarter-finals.

The round of 16 draw at the SuperSport studios in Randburg will be screened live on DStv channel 202 at 6pm on Wednesday evening.

Nedbank Cup last 16:

AmaZulu FC (DStv Premiership)

Kaizer Chiefs (DStv Premiership)

Dondol Stars (ABC Motsepe Leage)

Mamelodi Sundowns (DStv Premiership)

Sekhukhune United (DStv Premiership)

Mpheni Home Defenders (ABC Motsepe League)

Chippa United (DStv Premiership)

Orlando Pirates (DStv Premiership)

Casric Stars FC (Motsepe Foundation Championship)

Marumo Gallants (DStv Premiership)

Cape Town Spurs (Motsepe Foundation Championship)

Stellenbosch FC (DStv Premiership)

Golden Arrows (DStv Premiership)

TS Galaxy (DStv Premiership)

Venda Football Academy (Motsepe Foundation Championship)

Royal AM (DStv Premiership)

