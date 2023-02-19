Subscriptions
Subscriptions
Soccer

Sithebe mindful of Soweto derby ahead of Arrows clash

By Sunday World
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 29: Siyethemba Sithebe of Kaizer Chiefs Sduring the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Although Kaizer Chiefs still have to play against Golden Arrows in the league this afternoon, midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe will use the game as a morale booster for the much-awaited Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates next Saturday.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/


- Advertisement -

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.