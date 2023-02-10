Stellies hopeful to have a successful Nedbank Cup campaign

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is looking forward to the start of the Nedbank Cup campaign when they lock horns with DStv Premiership side Swallows FC on Saturday afternoon.

Addressing the media on Wednesday ahead of their round of 32 clash with Ernst Middendorp’s side, Barker reminisced about his stint at Pretoria University, adding that his youthful squad will be given a platform to showcase their talent.

“The Nedbank Cup reminds me a bit of when we had a good cup run back when I was at Tuks [Pretoria University], where we had a young squad full of energy and enthusiasm – and a lot of them through the exposure of the Nedbank Cup went on to have really good careers,” Barker said.

“So again, we have got a young youthful squad who are all there on merit. The makeup of our squad is…we have over 50% players under the age of 23, so invariably they will get opportunities and there will be an opportunity for them on the weekend.

“But the important part is that we all want to win trophies, that’s why we work every day and train as hard as we do and there [are] three trophies on offer for the season. The MTN 8 and the league are beyond us, the next trophy on offer is the Nedbank [Cup] and it is a great tournament to be involved with, so we look forward to it.”

Following the sad passing of young prospect Oshwin Andries, Barker said they will perform to the best of their ability in honor of the 19-year-old midfielder.

“I can’t control every player’s emotions and how they respond to it, but what we can do as a club and as a team is galvanise and be united, and just know that whatever we do in each and every game, it’s an honor of not only the club but also for Oshwin,” added Barker.

Kick-off time is 3pm at the Athlone Stadium, Cape Town.

