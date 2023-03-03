Sundowns coach happy with players’ commitment

After advancing to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup with a 3-1 victory over Marumo Gallants, Mamelodi Sundowns will now turn their focus to the DStv Premiership when they face Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday.

Masandawana showed their quality from the beginning of the clash until the final whistle with Namibian international Peter Shalulile scoring a hat trick in the encounter, while Boitumelo Pheko pulled one back for Gallants.

The South African Champions continue to remain in good standing for the PSL, Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup title and head coach Rulani Mokwena spoke about how crucial it is for his team to have the players that they have.

Mokwena told the club’s website: “That’s why we have the squad that we have [and] that’s why we have the quality that we have. [It is so that we are able] to rotate and give everybody a chance and everyone has done very, very well so far. I am very happy with the spirit in the group, the quality of the training sessions and the work that we are putting behind the scenes, it all goes well for us.”

“It’s good that we are in [these] competitions in the league and we work very, very hard to try to win every game and to win every competition that we are competing in. I’m satisfied with the commitment of the players, the work ethic from everybody, the quality and the intensity of our work, so I am very happy.”

Mokwena praised the supporters in the Free State province after they showed up in maximum numbers to watch the end-to-end action-packed encounter.

“It’s nice to see the Siwelele fans [and] it’s nice to see that they still have their jerseys. It looks very good from the outside [and] it’s a province that deserves to have a football club, it’s a province that loves football. You can see how passionate, vibrant and positive they are about supporting football. It’s a positive, so let’s also focus on the positive, it was good to see that we gave a derby to the youngster Buthelezi. We are happy with the work that is being done and football has a bright future in this province,” he said.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author