Sundowns give 16 year-old teenager Siya Mabena his debut

The 16-year-old Siyabonga Mabena made his debut for Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, while they were thrashed Royal AM 5-1.

He is surely among the youngest players to have made their debut in SA professional football.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has heaped praise on the young lad and is already comparing him to the late Gift Leremi, who played for Orlando Pirates and Sundowns.

Mabena joins the illustrious list of debutant teenagers such as Steve “Chippa” Lekoelea, Aaron “Mbazo” Mokoena and record-holder Mkhanyiseli Siwahla. Siwahla is the youngest player to debut in the PSL at the age of 15 years and 174 days when he turned out for Ajax Cape Town.

Even though MaMkhize’s side were already a dead snake, the young Mabena showed glimpses of brilliance and some nice touches.

He was even willing to take players on and the Brazilians supporters are now crying for more from the youngster.

Veteran midfielder Themba “Mshishi” Zwane, who was substituted by Mabena, referred to the youngster as a top player that works very hard at training and said that it was good for Mabena to get a run and feel of the real match situation.

“I would compare Mabena with the late Gift Leremi. What Leremi had, balance, right foot change and change of direction at speed and very difficult in control – I can see in this young man. But Gift was something special but I think that this boy has so many characteristics like Gift and I hope this is not a crown that will be too heavy for him to carry,” said Mokwena after the match.

