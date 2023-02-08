SuperSport United await ‘carpet football’ from Dondol Stars

DStv Premiership side SuperSport United will be awaiting a determined Dondol Stars FC when they lock horns in the Nedbank Cup last-32 encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Pretoria-based outfit competing in the ABC Motsepe League Gauteng stream will be looking to cause an upset.

During the match preview at the Premier Soccer League headquarters in Johannesburg this week, co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse provided a glimpse of what their opponents should expect, saying that his side likes to keep position.

“Dondol Stars FC is a team that plays carpet football, we like to keep position, we don’t like to give position away,” said Rashumase.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt, who is wary of complacency, said his side will treat the game with the respect it deserves.

“You never really know with these types of games, but we’ve got a basic idea – I think it is always important to know what you are facing,” Hunt said.

“But we will treat the game with the respect it deserves, play properly and put out a team that is highly competitive, the rest must take care of itself. I am sure they will be up for us, and we got to make sure that we match the intensity and play with the right attitude and desire.”

Hunt also touched on the acquisition of Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa on deadline day, saying the 26-year-old gives them something different.

“I think in every department in a football team, you need players to play in a position, but you also need different types of players,” he said.

“So, if you look at our strike force, we’ve got very similar type of strikers, so we needed something different – I always felt we needed something different, and he [Lepasa] gives us something different. That is pretty much how the whole deal came about.”

