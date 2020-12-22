Sports stars’ comings and goings, and some professional flameouts

The year saw a host of sports stars retire from their respective fields, while others made comebacks.

The year also saw most spectacular professional flameouts, including a raft of firings and resignations at Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Retirements: Vincent Kompany

The former Manchester City legend announced his retirement before the start of the ongoing season to concentrate more on his managerial role at Anderlecht, where he coaches Bafana Bafana star, Percy Tau.

The Belgian defender served as a player- manager last season, but decided to hang his boots to concentrate more on training the team instead.

Iker Casillas

Arguably one of the best keepers in football history, the 39-year-old had been out of action since suffering a heart attack in Porto last year.

He publicly called it a day this year in August. With 17 titles with Real Madrid, one Fifa World Cup, two Uefa European Championships with Spain and over 1 000 appearances in his career, there will be very few shot stoppers like him ever.

Letladi Madubanya

Former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United midfielder Letladi Madubanya has retired from football.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement after a successful spell in the Absa Premiership, where he won two titles with Matsatsantsa.

Comeback: Mike Tyson

Fifteen years after retiring with a 2005 loss to journeyman Kevin McBride, Mike Tyson made his comeback at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, without spectators, in a pay-perview match-up that mixed curiosity and nostalgia.

Tyson’s return to boxing at age 54 ended in a draw, with 51-yearold Roy Jones after a eight-round exhibition battle of former heavyweight champions.

Siyabonga Nomvete

Siyabonga Nomvethe decided to come out of retirement to continue playing the game that he loves.

He was training with GladAfrica Championship team Uthongathi FC before he and fellow veteran Moneeb Josephs reunited with former Bafana star Benni McCarthy at Amazulu as part of his technical team.

Fired/resigned:

The embattled CSA was thrown into further disarray this year.

In August, CSA was dealt another blow after its acting CEO Jacques Faul resigned.

Earlier, the organisation revealed that its president Chris Nenzani had stepped down.

To add to the dire situation, its chief operations officer Naasei Appiah was fired.

