E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Sports stars’ comings and goings, and some professional flameouts

By Kabelo Khumalo

The year saw a host of sports stars retire from their respective fields, while others made comebacks.

The year also saw most spectacular professional flameouts, including a raft of firings and resignations at Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Retirements: Vincent Kompany

The former Manchester City legend announced his retirement before the start of the ongoing season to concentrate more on his managerial role at Anderlecht, where he coaches Bafana Bafana star, Percy Tau.

The Belgian defender served as a player- manager last season, but decided to hang his boots to concentrate more on training the team instead.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vincent Kompany (@vincentkompany)

Iker Casillas

Arguably one of the best keepers in football history, the 39-year-old had been out of action since suffering a heart attack in Porto last year.

He publicly called it a day this year in August. With 17 titles with Real Madrid, one Fifa World Cup, two Uefa European Championships with Spain and over 1 000 appearances in his career, there will be very few shot stoppers like him ever.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iker Casillas (@ikercasillas)

Letladi Madubanya

Former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United midfielder Letladi Madubanya has retired from football.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement after a successful spell in the Absa Premiership, where he won two titles with Matsatsantsa.

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 18: Letladi Madubanya of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Comeback: Mike Tyson

Fifteen years after retiring with a 2005 loss to journeyman Kevin McBride, Mike Tyson made his comeback at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, without spectators, in a pay-perview match-up that mixed curiosity and nostalgia.

Tyson’s return to boxing at age 54 ended in a draw, with 51-yearold Roy Jones after a eight-round exhibition battle of former heavyweight champions.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: Roy Jones Jr. (L) and Mike Tyson celebrate their split draw during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller)

Siyabonga Nomvete

Siyabonga Nomvethe decided to come out of retirement to continue playing the game that he loves.

He was training with GladAfrica Championship team Uthongathi FC before he and fellow veteran Moneeb Josephs reunited with former Bafana star Benni McCarthy at Amazulu as part of his technical team.

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 22: Siyabonga Nomvethe of South Africa in action during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group A match between France and South Africa at the Free State Stadium on June 22, 2010 in Mangaung/Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Fired/resigned:

The embattled CSA was thrown into further disarray this year.

In August, CSA was dealt another blow after its acting CEO Jacques Faul resigned.

Earlier, the organisation revealed that its president Chris Nenzani had stepped down.

To add to the dire situation, its chief operations officer Naasei Appiah was fired.

CSA’s acting CEO Jacques Faul
resigned. / Gallo Images

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

SA makes down payment for COVID-19 vaccine

Johannesburg - South Africa has made a down payment to secure the COVID-19 vaccine for 10% of the country’s population. “The National Department of Health...
Read more
Breaking News

British Airways suspends direct flights between Durban and London

Johannesburg - KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Ravi Pillay, has warned that plans by British Airways to suspend 13 destinations, including...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.