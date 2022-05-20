E-edition
Stage 2 loadshedding continues throughout the weekend

By Anelisa Sibanda
Eskom

Eskom will implement stage 2 power cuts on Saturday and Sunday, starting from 5pm to 10pm, the power utility said on Friday.

The state-owned enterprise has implemented loadshedding during this peak time all week, at stage 4 on Monday, stage 3 on Tuesday, and stage 2 on Wednesday through to Friday.

It said loadshedding is due to a shortage of generation capacity. The entity urged power consumers to continue to use electricity sparingly, saying it would closely monitor the power system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

#POWERALERT1

