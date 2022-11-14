Stage 3 loadshedding: Blame it on breakdowns, depleted reserves

Loadshedding has become a norm in South Africa. In its latest communication on Monday, Eskom said the current stage two will be increased to stage three from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.

From Tuesday morning, stage-two rolling blackouts will kick in again until 4pm, when stage three will be implemented.

The struggling power utility attributed the escalation of rolling power cuts to stage three to consistent breakdowns and depleted emergency generation reserves.

South Africa has experienced more than 100 days of loadshedding in 2022 alone, with power cuts being implemented everyday for the past two weeks.

Eskom said it will give an update on Tuesday.

See their full statement here:

#PowerAlert1 Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 today until 05:00 on Tuesday; Stage 2 and 3 will be implemented on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/76twfQV273 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 14, 2022

