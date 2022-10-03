Stage three loadshedding to continue until Thursday

Stage three loadshedding will continue for the rest of the week until Thursday 5am, said Eskom. The power utility said continuation of loadshedding was necessary as a result of continuous breakdowns.

It said a further update would be provided on Wednesday.

#PowerAlert1 Stage 3 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Thursday morning as generation capacity remains constrained. pic.twitter.com/BSpzB8JHpi — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 2, 2022

