Stage three loadshedding to continue until Thursday

By Sunday World

Stage three loadshedding will continue for the rest of the week until Thursday 5am, said Eskom. The power utility said continuation of loadshedding was necessary as a result of continuous breakdowns.

It said a further update would be provided on Wednesday.

