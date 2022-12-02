Stage two loadshedding to continue until further notice

Loadshedding, which has been consistent for the last two weeks, will continue at stage two from 4pm on Friday until further notice.

Eskom said in a statement on Friday afternoon that this was due to the breakdown of units at five power stations, the need to conserve emergency generation reserves, as well as the delays in returning to service numerous generation units,

It said a generation unit each at Duvha, Groovlei, Hendrina, and Majuba as well as two units at Arnot Power Stations were taken offline for repairs for the past 24 hours.

“The delay in returning to service the two generating units at Camden and one at Arnot and Duvha power stations contributed to the power constraints. However, a generation unit each at Kriel and Matla power stations were returned to service during this period.”

The power utility said due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the Open Cycle Gas Turbines, it has been forced to strictly conserve the fuel for dire emergencies.

