Stage-two loadshedding to continue until Thursday

By Anelisa Sibanda
Bongiwe Mchunu

Stage-two loadshedding will continue well into Thursday, said Eskom on Wednesday, citing persistent shortages of generation capacity as the reason.

The state-owned power utility said a generation unit each at Camden, Kusile, Medupi and Kriel power stations were returned to service on Tuesday, noting that it anticipates implementing stage-one power cuts from 4pm to midnight on Friday.

“Eskom will endeavour to limit loadshedding to night time to have minimal impact on the economy and population. Eskom will further update on Friday, or as soon as any significant changes occur,” it said.

