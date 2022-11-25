Stage-two power cuts on the cards for the weekend

There is no end in sight to the ongoing rolling power cuts, but Eskom announced on Friday that stage two, and not stage three as previously communicated, will be implemented continuously at the weekend until further notice.

According to media reports, Eskom reported that it burned through double the amount of diesel budgeted so far this year – worth almost R12-billion.

On Thursday, the state-owned power utility reduced stage-four loadshedding to stage three, stating: “Courtesy of the diesel recently supplied by PetroSA, loadshedding will be reduced to stage three during the night throughout the weekend.”

South Africans have been warned that power cuts will persist during the fast-approaching holiday season, and well into the new year.

#LoadsheddingUpdate#Loadshedding will be maintained at #Stage2 continuously until further notice. There will be no Stage 3 loadshedding during the evenings, as had been previously communicated — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 25, 2022

