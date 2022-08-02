Stage-two power cuts on the cards, warns Eskom

Eskom has warned that it might implement stage-two power cuts at short notice between 4pm and midnight for the next three days.

In a statement on Tuesday, the power utility put the blame on a shortage of capacity generation.

“The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Kusile and Koeberg power stations, as well as failure of a generation unit each at Medupi, Henrina, Camden and two units at Majuba have exacerbated the capacity constraints,” said Eskom.

South Africans have not experienced load-shedding for over two weeks, which has been a relief, especially for business owners who were severely affected by constant power cuts in June and July.

