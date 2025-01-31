State confident Limpopo man who ‘raped’ nurses will be convicted

Moloto Johannes Sathekge (28), who was recently arrested for raping two nurses at the Ga-Maja clinic in Limpopo, is now facing numerous serious charges.

Sathekge was remanded in custody after making a brief appearance in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday.

He faces 10 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of housebreaking with intent to commit an offence, two counts of kidnapping, four counts of rape, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The charges are based on claims that Sathekge terrorised the villages of Ga-Chuene and Ga-Maja between December and January.

He was able to forcibly enter women’s homes and demand expensive goods such as laptops, cellphones, and cash.

Young children also abused

He is also accused of sexually abusing the victims’ young children and threatening them with a panga.

A heavily armed Sathekge reportedly handcuffed security staff members and threatened them with a gun when he entered the Ga-Chuene clinic on January 10.

He allegedly kidnapped two nurses and led them to the surrounding bushes, where he allegedly raped them and stole their cell phones.

After the ordeal, the victims managed to return to the clinic and recounted their nightmare.

Sathekge was later arrested at his home in Feke village.

Sathekge was on parole for sexual offences at the time of the alleged rapes.

A thorough investigation by law enforcement connected him to these offences, according to Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi, the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority.

“At the time of his arrest, he was already facing serious charges not related to the kidnapping and rape incidents. He is facing serious charges that are punishable by a lengthy jail term,” said Malabi-Dzangi.

“The state has a compelling case against him, and we believe justice will finally be served, whereby he will be eliminated from society.”

Sathekge is characterised as a monster who preyed on women without regard to their age.

His victims are hesitant to talk to the media because they are afraid the serial killer will be released from prison and turn on them.

The reign of terror by Sathekge has left a number of women in shock.

Face-to-face with the alleged rapist

According to a Ga-Chuene woman, she felt threatened one evening when she heard heavy footsteps in her daughter’s room.

“I knew that my daughter was fast asleep, and definitely it was not the footsteps of a preteen,” the woman said.

“I jumped out of bed, and when I entered the room, a man was wielding a panga, threatening me.

“There was a knobkierie in the room, and I dared him. He pushed me so hard I fell to the floor and escaped through the bathroom window.”

Another woman in her late 30s said that a man who matched Sathekge’s description nearly raped her.

According to the distressed woman, Sathekge tried to rape her while she was going to church.

“It was just after dusk when a man tried to accost me. He tried to stop me as if he was going to politely propose to me,” she said.

“My gut feeling instructed me to run for dear life, and that’s when I managed to escape after a swift sprint. I’m convinced he is the same man who wanted to corner me.”

Sathekge’s case has been postponed to April 9 for further investigations.



Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content