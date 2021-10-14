REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
State requests guilty verdict in Nomia Ndlovu murder trial

By Coceka Magubeni
PALM RIDGE, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 16: Former police officer, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on September 16, 2021 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. It is reported that Ndlovu is accused of allegedly orchestrating the murders of several family members with the aim of claiming an insurance pay-out. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Johannesburg- Former Tembisa police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s trial fate is at hand as the court adjourned today, having announced the date for a court ruling.

Ndlovu who has been attending trial as an accused for murder, arson and fraud will re-appear in court on 22 October 2021.

According to the evidence delivered by the state’s prosecutor, Riana Williams, Nomia lied from the onset.

“Why did she lie about her family members being a burden to her because they depended on her financially, meanwhile her mother made it known to the court that she is struggling? The evidence shows that Nomia registered her cousin as her spouse which shows dishonesty from her side,” said Williams.

“She knew exactly where that body was to be found, she knew exactly where that body was discovered and for that reason she was within 30 minutes on the scene. Only a person involved in that offence would have been there so quickly and exactly at the same spot, that is why she is fighting the evidence,” she added.

