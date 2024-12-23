State slams protesters who burned, ransacked Western Cape court

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has condemned acts of vandalism during a protest that caused extensive damage to the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape.

According to the department, protestors on Saturday vandalised the court, “set parts of it on fire and stole essential court equipment”.

Additional security measures implemented

“We are working closely with the SAPS to secure the premises and prevent further damage. Additional security measures have been implemented. This includes the deployment of extra security guards and a 24-hour police presence to safeguard the building.

“The department can confirm that systems are being put in place to ensure the continuation of court operations. Measures have already been initiated to facilitate the postponement of cases, with proceedings expected to resume [on Monday],” the department said.

Repairs will be made to the court, said the department.

“The department is prioritising emergency repairs to the damaged infrastructure. This includes restoring water supply and other essential services to ensure that the court remains accessible and operational.

Acts of vandalism

“We condemn any acts of vandalism and urge the community to cooperate with law enforcement authorities as investigations into the incident continue,” the department said.

The incident comes after hundreds of constables stood on parade in the Western Cape on December 12. The officers had been undergoing the Basic Police Development Learning Programme since April 2024.

Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, officiated the passing out parade at the Bishop Lavis SAPS Academy. A total of 402 newly trained police constables stood parade.

According to the police, their priority remains the well-being and safety of residents and tourists during and beyond this period.

Maximum resources

“Maximum resources have been deployed to assert the authority of the state. To regain public confidence, and to ensure that our communities are and feel safe.

“With the trend of GBVF incidents rising during the festive period, the SAPS implores South Africans to continue to work together with the police by reporting such crimes to ensure that perpetrators thereof face the full might of the law,” read the police statement.

SAnews.gov.za

