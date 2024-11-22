Steers, Makro sold food, drink unfit for consumption — radio host

UMhlobo Wenene FM presenter, Lucky “Luckeez” Matyolweni, has called out the country’s big reputable retailers after he ate their food and fell sick.

His complaint comes as the country battles a surge in incidents of deadly foodborne diseases, largely blamed on spaza shops run by undocumented immigrants.

Matyolweni said he had to seek medical attention after he and his family ingested food bought at popular retail stores.

Customer posted pictures on social media

“Guys please be careful. A few weeks ago we bought groceries from Makro SA, next to Parsons Vlei. I was already at home when I realised that the milk had expired. But I kept quiet,” he wrote.

“This Sunday, we again bought some snacks from [another retailer] at Summerstrand. From those things, I only drank a [popular soft drink]. I became so sick that I had diarrhoea and I was even vomiting, I became weak. Even my kids were sick. But fortunately Dr Mthembeni Tebelele attended to us,” he explained.

“Today I bought food from the official Steers Page in Algoa Park garage. Guess what? The food was stale. The poor manager, Vuyo had to run around to replace this order and deliver it to me. I understand the rolls were not even baked by her but they were from the supplier,” he continued.

“I am a very reasonable person but today I am a very angry man, I’ve been put in a difficult position. It’s been two days and we’re still sick. Surely we have a bigger problem than we thought. Thank you to Vuyo for her efforts but surely the problem is bigger,” he said.

His fans alluded to the fact that food poisoning is deeper than imagination. They said that even reputable retailers need to be scrutinised.

Food poisoning becoming a problem in SA

Ndumiso Mkatu wrote: “Just last week I bought 12.5kg of maize in [the other retailer]. It was rotten, we had to give it to the pigs. People must be careful, the expiry date was 2025. Yet the maize was rotten. It’s not only the foreign shops. Even our big brands.”

Magenta Magubane said: “It looks like SA has a crisis in the food industry. Something needs to be done, inspections by municipalities should not be an event but ongoing. Bylaws should be enforced. Thank goodness you are okay Luckeez, hopefully your kids will be fine as well. Sorry for the ordeal.”

Sunday World approached Matyolweni, and he said the problem was solved.

When contacted for comment, Steers apologised for the incident. The fast food outlet urged Matyolweni to head to the company with proof of payment in order to resolve the matter. Steers management also tried to reach out to Matyolweni but he failed to answer his phone.

The other two retailers acknowledged the media inquiry but had not responded at the time of publishing.

Sbusiso Gaula from Makro also apologised to Matyolweni. “Please be advised that customer is to return the spoiled product at their local Makro store for an exchange. Apologies for the inconvenience this may have caused,” said Gaula.

