Stern warning to stop submitting fake doctors sick notes to employers

Johannesburg- The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has sent out a stern warning to those who sell and to those who submit fraudulent medical certificates.

Christopher Tsatsawane, who is the Head of Corporate Affairs for the HPCSA, said a Zimbabwean National, by the name of Christopher of Kutoka, was caught red-handed handing out sick notes with all sorts of ailments to particularly Checkers employees.

“No real doctor will disclose the reason for your absence on a sick note like these notes did. I am not sure at what price he was selling them to these people,” said Tsatsawane.

Tsatsawane said Kutoka was operating at a café near Northmead Square issuing the said medical certificates.

He was found in possession of 38 blank medical certificates, a stamp, negative COVID-19 declaration forms and various other fraudulent medical documents under the name of Dr MLA Modisane.

Tsatsawane said it was further established that Mr Kutoka was previously working at the practice of Dr Modisane in Daveyton.

“He was using a registered doctor’s name, which is a crime,” said Kutoka.

He explained that the tip-off came after19 Checkers employees based in Northmead Square, Benoni submitted 41 fraudulent medical certificates under the name of Dr MLA Modisane.

Through the efforts of the Health Professions Council of South Africa, the Ekurhuleni East Crime Intelligence and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Community Liaison Unit several people were arrested.

“One of the Checkers employees was arrested for fraud after having submitted eight of the fraudulent medical certificates. Further to those arrests, seven more employees were arrested the following day, for having submitted 31 of the fraudulent medical certificates.

“Issuing medical certificates as a medical practitioner whilst not being registered with Council constitutes a criminal offence.”

“The HPCSA would like to caution the public against obtaining fraudulent medical certificates and wish to emphasise that medical certificates must be issued and signed by a medical practitioner or any other who is certified to diagnose and treat patients, and who is registered with a Professional Council,” said Tsatsawane.

He said that while the employees had all been released on bail after appearing at the Magistrates on Monday, Kutoka was remanded in custody and will appear again on September 23.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom