Steve Biko Hospital staff, patients safe after early-morning blaze

No injuries have been reported after an early-morning blaze ripped through parts of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, Gauteng on Monday morning, the Gauteng health department said, noting that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The department said in a statement: “The fire broke out at around 01h20 at the Wendy House used as temporary storage area for Covid-19 medical waste and an in-transit corpse area.

“It also affected a special temporary isolation unit and a tent used for triage [for persons under investigation].”

The provincial health department added that 18 patients and a corpse had been moved to other areas of the hospital as a safety precaution.

The fire is reported to have affected temporary structures and was successfully put out using fire extinguishers on site.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author