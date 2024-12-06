Stilfontein: More bodies retrieved as zama zamas emerge in droves

Six illegal miners from Mozambique resurfaced from Shaft 10 of the old, abandoned Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein, North West, on Friday morning. This while seven bodies have been recovered from the mine this week.

The six illegal miners reappeared in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, spokesperson for the North West police.

According to Mokgwabone, authorities have arrested all six illegal miners and are currently processing them.

Twenty-six illegal miners resurfaced from Margaret Shaft of the abandoned Buffelsfontein gold mine between Tuesday and Wednesday.

53 illegal miners resurfaced this week

Twenty-one illegal miners resurfaced from Margaret Shaft and Shaft 10 of the abandoned Buffelsfontein mine on Monday.

Four of the 21 miners emerged from Shaft 10 and 17 from Margaret Shaft. Nine are from Zimbabwe, and 12 are from Mozambique.

This means that 53 illegal miners have reappeared from various shafts of the abandoned gold mine this week alone.

The residents of Khuma in Stilfontein sent food and water down Shaft 11 on Monday and Tuesday. Among the foods sent down were water, instant porridge, and mageu.

Brig Athlenda Mathe, the national police spokesperson, stated at the time that police were monitoring the community members.

Operation Vala Umgodi

General Fannie Masemola, the national police commissioner, visited the defunct mine on Thursday to observe the ongoing operations of Operation Vala Umgodi in the region.

He claimed that since August, 1, 387 illegal miners have resurfaced throughout the North West as a result of the police’s Operation Vala Umgodi.

Of the 1, 387 illegal miners who resurfaced, 919 were from Mozambique, 382 were from Zimbabwe, 65 were from Basotho, and 13 were South Africans, he said.

The operation began in December 2023.

Since its inception to date, more than 13, 691 suspects have been arrested in seven provinces that are considered hotspots for illegal mining.

Police have also seized R5-million in cash and uncut diamonds worth R32-million through Operation Vala Umgodi.

