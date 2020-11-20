E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
News

Stormy weather expected in Gauteng this afternoon

By SUNDAY WORLD

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says severe thunderstorms are expected over parts of Gauteng province this afternoon.

The weather service has advised residents and commuters to schedule travel before or after the storm, which is expected to start around 4pm and continue to midnight.

The level 2 warning, issued on the SAWS website, says the possible impact of the storm include hail and strong winds that result in localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock.


It further warned of localised flooding and disruption to traffic due to poor visibility.

Follow the storm movement on the SAWS “WeatherSmart” APP.

Author


Similar stories

Entertainment

Nomzamo Mbatha Coming 2 America in March

The film Coming 2 America featuring SA's own Nomzamo Mbatha has been confirmed for release in March next year. According to Variety, Amazon Studios has...
Read more
Breaking News

New Daily COVID-19 Stats worrying – Department Of Health

The Department Of Health reports that as of today, SA has breached the 3000 mark for new daily cases of COVID-19. A first since...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.