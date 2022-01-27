Study reveals VW Polo drivers are the most reckless on SA roads

Johannesburg – A study has revealed that VW Polo drivers are deemed to be the most reckless drivers on South African roads, surpassing infamous taxi drivers.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has released a report of a study showing a list of vehicles with the highest contribution to fatal crashes and speed infringements and their representation in the total vehicle population.

The German motor vehicle Volkswagen (VW Polo) topped the list of 20 followed by Toyota Hilux and at Number three we have Toyota Quantum.

The study titled South African Fatal Crashes in Context, that was published last month analysed fatal crash data from October 1, 2017, to June 30, 2021, a period of almost four years.

It also analysed the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) speed infringement data from January 1, 2019, to June 20, 2021.

“A total of 48 330 vehicles were involved in 37 583 fatal crashes with 45 232 deaths during the period according to data on the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s national crash data management system,” the RTMC said in a statement.

“An analysis of the top 20 vehicle models involved in fatal crashes showed that the Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux, and Toyota Quantum were involved in 43.2% of fatal crashes. The Volkswagen Polo came out on top, with a contribution of 16.7% of all fatal crashes, confirming what many South Africans have long suspected.”

The RTMC said the VW Polo was followed closely by the Toyota Hilux which was involved in 14.2% of fatal crashes, and the Toyota Quantum with a recorded 12.2% involvement in fatal crashes.

According to the report, these three vehicle models also accounted for the highest number of Aarto speed infringement fines issued by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, Tshwane Metro Police Department, the Gauteng department of community safety, and the national traffic police.

Here is the top 20 list of vehicle make and model with the highest contribution to fatal crashes and speed infringements and their representation in the total vehicle population. #PoloDrivers pic.twitter.com/jorQzqiAv9 — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) January 27, 2022

