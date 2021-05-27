Sundowns and Shalulile dominate PSL awards nominees list

Johannesburg – The PSL on Wednesday announced the list of nominees for the 2020/21 PSL Awards ceremony that will be held virtually on June 6 at 8pm and will be live on the SuperSport and SABC.

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United), Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) will battle for the 2020/21 PSL Footballer of the Season and the DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season awards.

Voting for the PSL Footballer of the Season is done by Premier Division coaches while the DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season category is voted for by the players in the Premier Division. All the other categories were voted for by panels comprising of journalists and football commentators.

In the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season category, AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy is up against Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi and the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

In the MTN8, the Orlando Pirates pair of Deon Hotto and Ben Motshwari together with Bloemfontein Celtic striker Victor Letsoalo are in line to win the MTN8 Last Man Standing.

For the Nedbank Cup categories, Maloisane Mokhele (Chippa United), Khanyisa Mayo (Richards Bay) and Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs) have been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament while Washington Arubi, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (both Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) and Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) will be vying for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament prize.

Full List of nominees:

PSL Footballer of the Season

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PSL Player’s Player of the Season

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PSL Coach of the Season

Benedict ‘Benni’ McCarthy (AmaZulu)

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mandla Ncikazi (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

PSL Young Player of the Season

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka)

Kamohelo Mahlangu (TS Galaxy)

PSL Goalkeeper of the Season

Sifiso Mlungwana (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

PSL Defender of the Season

Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows)

Tapelo Xoki (AmaZulu)

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PSL Midfielder of the Season

Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Makhehleni Makhaula (AmaZulu)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MTN8

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)

Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player

Khanyiso Mayo (Richards Bay)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Maloisane Mokhele (Chippa United)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Washington Arubi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Tournamentpainful’ retirement

Boitumelo Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)

Lindokuhle Zungu (AmaZulu)

Siyanda Nyanga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman