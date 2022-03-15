Sundowns draw lower-division Dynamos in Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash

The Nedbank Cup draw on Monday night served up some exciting fixtures for the quarter-finals of the competition, pitting Mamelodi Sundowns against Summerfield Dynamos.

This David versus Goliath encounter is expected to draw the attention of many football supporters who would expect Sundowns to just brush off Dynamos on their way to the semis. Others would wish for a shocking victory for Dynamos against one of the best sides on the continent.

On Monday, Baroka rounded off the round of 16 at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga by dumping TS Galaxy out of the competition to book a clash with Marumo Gallants in the quarter-finals.

In an attempt to create buzz and excitement in the absence of fans in the stadiums, the sponsors decided to host a fan-viewing experience in Soweto on Saturday. Fans also got an opportunity to rub shoulders with football legends and Nedbank ambassadors Doctor Khumalo and Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

“It was great to see fans interacting and really just enjoying football together. Through these fan-viewing experiences, our goal is to bring the Nedbank Cup atmosphere to football fans in different provinces,” said Buli Ndlovu, executive head of marketing at Nedbank retail and business banking.

Nedbank is also expected to launch exciting initiatives and activities as part of its Nedbank Cup 2022 season campaign.

The competition, known as Ke Yona, brings together the teams from lower divisions and the household names plying their trade in the top-flight Premier Soccer League (PSL) to battle it out for a whooping R7-million top prize.

Quarter-final draw fixtures: Mamelodi Sundowns v Summerfield Dynamos; Marumo Gallants vs Baroka; Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Supersport United; Royal AM vs University of Pretoria.

The dates and venues will be confirmed by the PSL in due course.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter@sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author