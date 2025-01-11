Sundowns in a do-or-die affair in DR Congo

Mamelodi Sundowns are in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo for an important Caf Champions League meeting against AS Maniema Union, whom they will face on Saturday afternoon at the Stade des Martyrs.

The last meeting between the two sides was at home for Downs late in November 2024, where they were held to a goalless draw. The previous result in the last meeting promises an exciting fixture ahead as both sides will be looking for a positive outcome to boost their chances of advancing to the next round.

Looking ahead to the fixture, head coach Miguel Cardoso affirmed that his side had prepared well to take on hosts Maniema Union and is anticipating a difficult game ahead.

“We are reaching the last stages of the group stage which are the most crucial parts. We are aware of the conditions we are playing in tomorrow and we are aware of the opponent we are playing against and what they are capable of. We know what we have to do to win this game, where we have to take the game, and the limits we have to play. It’s important that we give our best and the result will come naturally,” he said.

For Bafana Ba Style, the mandate is one: secure a victory to increase their chances of finishing top of the table and qualify for the quarter-finals, as they currently sit second in the Group B standings. Meanwhile, the Greens and Blacks are at the bottom of the log, having drawn three games and lost one.

These results, according to coach Miguel, will be a driving factor in tomorrow’s encounter. The head coach also stated they are aware of their opponent and their capabilities. He is upbeat that despite a difficult game ahead of them, his side will emerge victorious, setting the mood for their next Champions League game which will be at home.

‘We are aware of the condition of our group. It’s a group where whoever advances to the next round will be decided in the last game. How we play tomorrow will determine how our final game will be.”

“It’s all in our hands and minds, to make sure we play to our fullest potential tomorrow so we can arrive at the last game of the group stage in the right conditions. We’ll need to focus on the details, they will need to be 100%, especially on the defense to avoid mistakes and lack of concentration. As a team, we are strong when we play focused and I hope it will be the case tomorrow,” he concluded.

Sundowns will do battle against AS Maniema Union on Saturday afternoon at the Stade des Martyrs. Kick-off has been scheduled for 3.00pm.

