Sundowns, Rulani to fly the SA flag high at Fifa Club World Cup

World football governing body Fifa this week confirmed the 12 stadiums to host the 2025 Club World Cup in the US, where Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club coach Rulani Mokwena will be representing South Africa.

The clock for the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup is winding down, with the draw for the group stages set to take place in December. Some of the 32 elite teams around the world that will be participating in the new format of the Club World Cup are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Palmeiras and Boca Juniors.

Sundowns are one of four teams that will represent Africa at the tournament which kicks off on June 15 and ends on July 13, 2025.

They will be joined by Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Esperance de Tunis and Mokwena’s

Wydad.