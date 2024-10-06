News

Sundowns, Rulani to fly the SA flag high at Fifa Club World Cup

By Sunday World
Rulani Mokwena
Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club coach Rulani Mokwena will be representing South Africa at the the 2025 Club World Club in the US. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
World football governing body Fifa this week confirmed the 12 stadiums to host the 2025 Club World Cup in the US, where Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club coach Rulani Mokwena will be representing South Africa.
 
The clock for the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup is winding down, with the draw for the group stages set to take place in December. Some of the 32 elite teams around the world that will be participating in the new format of the Club World Cup are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Palmeiras and Boca Juniors.
 
Sundowns are one of four teams that will represent Africa at the tournament which kicks off on June 15 and ends on July 13, 2025.
They will be joined by Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Esperance de Tunis and Mokwena’s
Wydad.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.