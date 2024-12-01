Supercop Tladi puts away serial rapists and other baddies

Warrant Officer Refilwe Tladi’s dedication to her work has helped remove another sexual predator off the streets this week — helping send a 16-year-old serial rapist who preyed on young boys in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, to a lengthy jail term.

In May, Tladi was assigned as the lead investigator in the case of a serial rapist who was terrorising young boys in Rietgat, Soshanguve.

This week, just seven months after she took over the case, the serial rapist, who began his rape spree in March raping eight boys between the ages of eight and 12, was convicted in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

