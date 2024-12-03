Suspect in Ivory Park bank robbery has previous conviction

One of the four suspects arrested in connection with an alleged R3 million bank robbery at Ivory Park Mall has a previous conviction of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Vusi Ntuli was sentenced to 10 years of direct imprisonment in 2019 for robbery with aggravating circumstances and was released on parole in 2023.

This information was revealed in court on Monday by Ntuli’s lawyer when he along with Kgabo Dineo Mashishi (36), Ramaisela Jane Kekana (36), and Katlego Manganye (26) appeared before the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court.

Linked to township bank robbery

The four are facing a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances in connection with an alleged bank robbery that took place at Ivory Park Mall last Wednesday.

During court proceedings, Mashishi, Kekana and Manganye told the court through their lawyers that they do not have any previous convictions or pending cases.

Ntuli’s lawyer told the court he has a previous conviction of robbery with aggravating circumstances but has no pending cases.

State prosecutor Maxwell Randima asked that the case be postponed for further bail investigations. Randima said the state will oppose the bail application of the accused.

Magistrate AA Bester postponed the matter to December 11 2024 for further police investigations.

According to the police, two female bank employees, Mashishi and Kekana, allegedly colluded with Ntuli and Manganye when the bank was robbed of more than R3 million at Ivory Park Mall last Wednesday.

Breakthrough made in two days

Police said after the robbery was reported to the police, a team comprising Gauteng police detectives, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), members from police crime intelligence, Gauteng Highway Patrol and bank investigators was established to trace and arrest the suspects.

“Within 48, information was gathered about possible suspects and getaway cars. The information led the police to Rosslyn in Tshwane where the first suspect was arrested on Friday, 29 November 2024. The team proceeded to Ga-Rankuwa where the second suspect, who is reported to be the kingpin, was tracked down and arrested. He was found with the bank envelopes containing clients’ bank cards alleged to have been taken during the robbery and a VW Golf that was reported to be hijacked in Pretoria North recently.

“On Saturday, 30 November 2024, police arrested the first bank employee while still at work, and the other bank employee was arrested in Midrand on the same day,” said police in a statement.

Police said the search for more suspects is underway.

