Suspected car hijacker killed, and four arrested

Johannesburg – A suspected hijacker died, and four others were arrested in connection with a hijacking in the R103 road between Verde and Cornelia, Free State.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motansi Makhele, the police interrupted a car-hijacking incident on Wednesday, 03 November at about 16:00.

“A 25-year-old complainant reported that he was driving a Mercedes Sprinter minibus with a GP registration on the said road which loaded cigarettes from Lenasia to Dundee in KwaZulu Natal,” said Makhele.

“He asserted that the scene unfolded approximately 5 km from Cornelia on the direction of Vrede when his minibus was pushed off the road by a Toyota Quantum,” he added.

“Six African males approached him and four pointed him with firearms.

“They took the vehicle and forced him into the Toyota Quantum.

“They then drove off opposite directions, with the complainant in the direction of Vrede while two of the robbers drove with the Sprinter carrying cigarettes in the direction of Villiers,” Makhele revealed to Sunday World.

“After a while, the Quantum vehicle made a u -turn back to Villiers as it was alleged that it was stuck next to the road and needed assistance of the victim to start the car.

“On arrival at the scene at Ext 4 Qalabotjha they forced the victim to start the car by beating him up.

“He gave in, started the car and managed to activate the tracking company by pressing the panic button.

“The community members who saw the suspects loading the cigarettes from one vehicle to the other became curious and hinted the police,” he stated.

Upon arrival of the police, the suspects fled the scene with both vehicles, a hot pursuit ensued after the Quantum.

“One of the suspects disembarked at R103 crossing trying to run away but was arrested. The second one died as the Quantum had overturned during the pursuit.

“The third and fourth suspects that were in the Sprinter that was chased by the tracking company with the assistance of the local farmers were arrested,” said Makhele.

The four suspects aged between 30 and 36 will appear at Vrede Magistrates Court facing charges of car hijacking, culpable homicide, and possession of unlicensed firearm soon.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba