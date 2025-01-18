Suspected extortion gang member arrested in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape Hawks and their SAPS flying squad partners have arrested a man suspected of extortion.

Police say a businessman had reported that three people had been visiting his business monthly for five months. Each time they demand he pay them to protect his business from robbers.

They said on Thursday, they arrested a 45-year-old, whom the complainant has since identified as one of the extorters.

The suspect is expected in court on Monday

The man is expected to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on 20 January. Investigations are however ongoing and police expect more arrests.

Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya reiterated the Hawks focus is on fighting crime and protecting communities.

“This arrest is proof that we are turning a new page with strategies to dismantle criminal syndicates that exploit our communities and businesses in the Eastern Cape” he said.

A man was arrested on rape charge

In Seshego in Limpopo, a 42-year-old is expected in the local court on Monday on charges of rape.

Police allege the man raped his friend’s 20-year-old tenant on Wednesday 15 January 2025.

The complainant told police that she and the man went out to Ladanna Industrial, outside Polokwane, for drinks.

She claim the man had raped her in his vehicle.

She later reported a case of rape at the local police station.

He was arrested at his home business

Seshego police together with Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) launched a manhunt for the suspect.

On Friday 17 January 2025 around 8am, police were tipped off that the man was home.

He apparently operated a carpentry business at the house in Zone 5H.

Police arrested him without incident.

Police investigations are continuing.

