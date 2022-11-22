Suspects still at large following murder of university student

The police in Free State are investigating the murder of a university student who was shot and killed in Parkweg, Bloemfontein at the weekend.

It is alleged that the 23-year-old male student from Central University of Technology was walking with a female friend when they were attacked by unknown suspects at the corner of John Knox and Calvyn streets in the Universitas area.

According to police spokesperson Thabo Covane, the female student, who is also registered at the university, spotted an old-model white Mercedes-Benz with occupants inside before the the attack.

She told the police that while being assaulted by one of the perpetrators, another one went after her male friend.

“The suspect robbed her of a Hewlett Packard laptop and toiletries bag. As she walked further down John Knox Street after the robbery, she came across the body of her male friend laying motionless in the middle of the road,” said Covane.

“She noticed that he was bleeding from a wound at the back of the head. All the suspects got into an old Mercedes-Benz sedan and fled towards the direction of Paul Kruger Street.

“The police and the paramedics arrived at the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A 9mm cartridge case was found [at the crime scene] and collected as evidence.”

Covane added that a case of murder and robbery has been opened at the Parkweg police station.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author