Swearing increases self-confidence, shows new research

Researchers at Keele University have found that swearing increases self-confidence and risk-taking behaviour, as well as boost physical strength.

The team, led by Dr Richard Stephens, carried out a study that aimed to identify the psychological pathways by which swearing can have beneficial effects on physical tasks.

The team was more interested in establishing whether swearing increases “state disinhibition”, which is a state of lowered self-control and lack of restraint.

Participants revealed that risk-taking behaviour increased by 8% when using swear words while pumping up the balloon, compared to using neutral dialogue

The humorous quality of swearing was also found to be an important psychological route to boost one’s physical strength, similar to “letting go”.

The researchers hope this evidence will benefit society, helping individuals to improve personal performance, for instance, gaining increased self-confidence by using swear words as a preparation for performing in front of large audiences.

Stephens said: “Swearing appears to produce a state of ‘hot cognitions’, helping us downplay everyday fears and concerns.

“This can lead to benefits in some situations, such as physical strength, shown by our participants being able to hold the chair push-up for a longer time after swearing.”

He added that the team has provided evidence of several possible psychological routes by which this may come about, all related to lowering self-control or letting go.

“Comedians have long known the link between laughter and a well-placed swear word. Our study suggests generating humour may be one element by which swearing can help people in everyday situations, by just ‘going for it’ a little more.”

