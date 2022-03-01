Tears flow at Riky Rick’s funeral as friends remember him

Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado’s close friends struggled to pay their tribute during the funeral of their late friend in Johannesburg today.

Sheldon Tatchell, owner of the Legends Barber Franchise, said he and Riky Rick were more than just business partners, but had become the best of friends since he first cut his hair about seven years ago.

“Riky called me one Friday morning in June 2015 and requested that I come over to his house to give him a haircut. We immediately bonded,” recalled Tatchell as he struggled to hold back the tears.

“What left me confused after the hair cut, the first time I was giving him a haircut, he said it’s too much Shel. I didn’t know if I applied too much colour … so the following week he called me again and asked me to ‘operate’ him … I was like okay.

“I eventually got to understand the slang he used with his close friends. These are the words that transcended amongst the group of friends. Our relationship grew stronger with every visit, a brotherhood that transcended into being business partners.”

He said the most difficult part was having to cut his hair one last time on Monday.

“I was honoured yesterday to give him his last haircut. It was one of the hardest things I had ever done in my life. I miss hearing the sound of his voice saying it’s too much Shel. But his voice will forever be engraved in my mind. I love you Rikhado, this is too much.”

Themba Mdladla Makhado, the rap icon’s younger brother who spoke on behalf of other siblings, said: “A speech can never explain the force you were, so I won’t even try.”

He thanked him for including the family in his first music video, saying the last time he spoke to his brother was last Tuesday, a day before his death. He said Riky Rick had asked to meet him the next day at 9am.

The muso was found dead after 8am on Wednesday in his studio in the north of Johannesburg.

“I heard the hesitation in your voice to hang up, but you said sharp boy, I’ll see you tomorrow,” said Themba, turning to his mother to tell her that Riky Rick was too beautiful and too sensitive for this world.

His partner Bianca Naidoo said Riky Rick was the one who encouraged her to step out of her shell and into the light, but it was him who set her soul on fire. She concluded by saying he was her “forever love”.

