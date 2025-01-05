Teens arrested for murder of Eastern Cape cop

Gqeberha Hawks have arrested two teens on suspicion they murdered a police constable in the area on New Year’s Eve.

Constable Callan Andrews (29) of the Gelvandale Police station was brutally murdered while on duty on 31 December.

Andrews was in Voisen Road, Gelvandale, attending to a complaint when an unknown person reportedly grabbed his service pistol. The constable was injured and rushed to hospital with a bullet wound.

He was later declared dead.

Two nabbed, more arrests expected

On 4 January, the Hawks nabbed a 17- and an 18-year-old for the murder and they are expected in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on 6 January.

Police expect more arrests.

Acting Eastern Cape Hawks head Brigadier Fernando Luis congratulated his “dedicated team of investigators” and the community for their willingness to assist the investigation.

He said this partnership would help police reach greater heights in the fight against crime in the area.

Statutory rape case postponed

The case against a 45-year-old man accused of impregnating a 14-year-old has been postponed to Thursday 10 January.

The man, who is a friend of the girl’s family, appeared in the Selosesha Magistrate’s Court, Free State, on Friday.

Police allege that on 27 December, the mother returned home from running errands and found her daughter washing dishes outside but she quickly went inside.

The mother then called her back and when she came out, she was crying.

Mother suspected daughter was pregnant

She reported to police that she became suspicious that the teen was pregnant so the following day took her for a pregnancy test.

A doctor had confirmed she was indeed expecting.

She told police that her daughter had told her that the family friend had slept with her in June and again in September.

The mother opened a case statutory rape and the man was arrested.

He made his first court appearance on 31 December.

Man arrested on drug possession charges

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for possession of suspected drugs.

The officers, who are part of the Operation Vala Umgodi team deployed in Mpumalanga, were on a routine patrol in Sabie on Friday.

They became suspicious of a man so stopped him.

During the search of his bag, police found drugs including CAT, heroine, and crystal meth.

The day before, members of the same had arrested a man for Contravention of the Tobacco Products Amendment Act.

Illicit cigarettes seized from spaza shop

The team was inspecting spaza shops in the Graskop CBD.

At one shop came upon 66 cartoons of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of about R26 000, which were seized and the operator was arrested.

The suspects will appear in the Sabie Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest and further praised the relentless effort in addressing the bigger challenge of illegal mining in the province.

Passenger slaps traffic cop

In the Eastern Cape, a man was arrested for assaulting a female traffic officer in the Eastern Cape.

According to police, the officer had routinely stopped a woman SUV driver on the highway from the Free State into Eastern Cape.

During the inspection, she had uncovered that the number plate did not conform with the law and thus had confiscated it.

As she was informing the driver of her reasons, a male passenger got out of the car and confronted her.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday

He allegedly slapped her across the face.

Her colleagues, including SAPS on the scene had to intervene.

The man was overpowered and placed under arrest.

The man, in his 40s, is expected in court on Monday on charges of assault, obstructing an officer from executing their duties and resisting arrest.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content