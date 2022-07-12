Teens held for brutal murder of University of Free State medical student

The body of Wiseman Zwane, a medical student on the cusp of completing clinical training at the University of the Free State, was found floating in a river with multiple stab wounds.

The body of the 26-year-old was discovered by members of the community at Nhlazatshe on Wednesday last week. Police were alerted and follow-up leads led to the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect.

Another suspect, aged 17, was assaulted by the community before he was handed over to the police.

“One of the suspects, aged 18, appeared at the Chief Albert Luthuli magistrate’s court on Monday facing a charge of murder. The case has been postponed to July 19. The other suspect, aged 17, is yet to appear in court,” said the police in a statement.

The police added that more arrests cannot be ruled out.

