Thabiso Sikwane will be cremated in a private ceremony

The family of the late producer and TV host Thabiso Sikwane has shared that her remains will be cremated.

The radio personality will be cremated following the scheduled memorial and funeral services.

She now joins the ranks of well-known South Africans who were cremated, such as the late Miriam Makeba and Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado.

Sikwane’s memorial and funeral services are scheduled for Friday this week following her passing on Saturday, which was deemed to be a cardiac incident.

In a statement on Wednesday, the family asked friends, colleagues, and supporters of the deceased to celebrate and honour her life.

“Friends, colleagues, and supporters of the renowned TV and radio broadcaster and producer are respectfully invited to celebrate and honour the life of a woman whose warm spirit, Christ-centredness, intelligence, and wisdom touched the lives of many,” reads the statement.

“The memorial and funeral services will be held on Friday at 3C Ministries Church in Irene, Centurion, starting at 9am.

“A private cremation ceremony will be held with the family at a later date.”

Her family announced that the radio and television star passed away on the day of her birthday at the age of 50.

Amicable divorce

She previously worked for Voice of Soweto, SAFM, PowerFM, and Kaya 959, among other radio stations.

Sikwane is the former wife of seasoned broadcaster Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane. After an amicable divorce, the Sikwanes were co-parenting their four children.

DJ Fresh, through his social media, revealed that he would not be cancelling any of his scheduled shows.

He spoke about having a talk with Thato Sikwane Jr, his oldest son, who pleaded with him to honour their mother in all of his concert bookings since it is what she would have wanted.

The news of Sikwane’s passing was unexpected because it occurred on the same day that South Africa lost one of its greatest poets, Jessica Mbangeni.

Mbangeni performed at many high-profile events across the country.

These include numerous ANC events and government functions, where President Cyril Ramaphosa served as the keynote speaker.

