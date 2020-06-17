News

Thapelo Mokoena’s tribute to father

By Nokuthula Zwane

Accomplished actor Thapelo Mokoena mourns the loss of his father Free State Stars chairman Mike Mokoena.

The Trackers actor took to his social media and revealed that his father had been suffering from cancer.

“Rest in Peace Dad.  I’ve been dreading this day coming for a long time now. You put up a good fight with this cancer. Thank you for Life. Thank you for the years. You can rest now.

You also chose to leave on your Son’s birthday,” he wrote.

The Free State Stars chairman Mokoena died in a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the news through a statement.

Mokoena, the founder of the QwaQwa-based, Free State football club, affectionately known as Ea lla Koto, was one of the founding members of the National Soccer League (NSL) and a longstanding member of the PSL Executive Committee.

“Our prayers are with the Mokoena family, especially its matriarch, Ausi Joyce Mokoena, who has been a pillar of strength that propped Bra Mike up over the years,” read the statement.

“Mokoena was a self-made man that took the fruits of his toil, which he could have used for his personal benefit and that of his family and invested selflessly into football.”

Author


Similar stories

Entertainment

Muvhango halts production due to COVID-19

  Muvhango cast and crew are in self-isolation after one of their employees was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. As a result...
Read more
News

ANC, SACP in public spat over jobs

  The SACP in the Northern Cape has slammed its ally in the province, the ANC, saying the relationship between the two organisations was characterised...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.