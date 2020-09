Lasizwe broke down on social media asking people for prayers because the fame monster took control of him. Ag shame.

Shwa feels for you, darling. Just look at what happened to the Nonhle Themas and Babes Wodumos of this world. But even these have bounced back. A complete 360 they’ve turned, too. Nonhle’s more humble and Babes wants to take on gospel.

Shwashwi