The Queen actor, Sthembiso “SK” Khoza axed from show

Johannesburg – The Queen actor, Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has again been axed from the show.

This time the instruction to have him fired allegedly came from the top bosses at MultiChoice.

The star stands accused of an assault incident, which he apparently initiated.

“SK’s luck has run out as big bosses at MultiChoice ordered the production company to get rid of him,” a source told Sunday World.

Another source said that the actor was investigated for the assault and a decision to dismiss him was reached.

“He’s no longer shooting more scenes and will soon be off-screen, so viewers won’t see him on the show soon,” the source said.

Nomsa Philiso, Channel Director for Local Entertainment Channels at Mnet, confirmed the actor’s axing from the show.

She said, “Mzansi Magic confirms that we have been informed by Ferguson Films that SK Khoza will no longer form part of the cast on The Queen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sthembiso Khoza (@skcoza)

TV: SK Khoza fired from #TheQueenMzansi The actor who plays Shaka Khoza on the Mzansi Magic show’s contract was terminated with immediate effect. Word is, the decision was made at the behest of Multichoice following alleged assault perpetrated by the actor. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/NWy1oNMMqu — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 17, 2021

UPDATE: Writers & producers are scrambling to write Shaka Khoza out of the storyline because the actor was fired so abruptly once the channel got informed of the allegations. If Harriet’s absence is anything to by, expect weird scenes to cover SK’s absence on #TheQueenMzansi https://t.co/FCVaXKjsoG — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 17, 2021

Earlier this year in July, Sunday World reported that Khoza’s sister claimed her brother was assaulted by a female cashier at a Sasol garage when they went to the forecourt to buy pies and flowers for the family.

This is according to the actor’s sister, Nonkululeko Khoza, who was questioned by Midrand police detectives who are investigating a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against her and another one of crimen injuria against her brother.

Nonkululeko and Sthembiso were hunted by the police after cashier Sifiso Ngcobo reported them to the police in June, alleging that the TV star had insulted her and his sister had hit her in the face with a scanner after an altercation over the packaging of a bouquet of flowers he had bought from the garage.

Take a look at how Tweeps reacted to the news below:

Shaka is fired?? As a celebrity I am starting to get worried now it seems like today is firing day, I hope I won't be next. — Collen (@Collen_KM) November 17, 2021

Shaka always gets fired beke le beke,he’ll be back pic.twitter.com/7Mc3FA38v7 — Stephen Kau (@StephenKau28) November 17, 2021

The original Shaka died……now Shaka The Legacy will die also pic.twitter.com/oXQHwTg2NY — Cilea Kunutu (@MrsMagongwa) November 17, 2021

Also read:

Sad news for Gomora fans: Actor Israel Moketse-Zulu is leaving the show

Unathi Nkayi fired by Kaya FM

Police finally question SK Khoza on assault charges

Sthembiso “SK” Khoza says he did not assault anyone, police report to be released soon

Cashier hit with a scanner in altercation with The Queen actor and two other females

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author