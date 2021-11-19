The Wife’s Thulane Shange aims for Hollywood

Johannesburg – Thulane Nkululeko Shange is one of Mzansi’s performers who has captivated audiences with his on-screen presence.

The 27-year-old has only been in the industry for a short period of time, he has demonstrated his talent since his debut on our television screens leaving South Africans no choice but to love him.

Thulane was born in Pretoria and later relocated to Kwa-Zulu Natal due to family struggles.

He aspired to be a doctor, soldier, or “anything government-related”.

“I kind of knew what I want to do but I wasn’t too sure, I needed someone to help me discover my talent. After matric I couldn’t find a school (varsity), so I thought to myself what was I going to do? Then I went to the State Theatre to learn acting and from there on that’s when I knew that I wanted to be an actor. The acting was planted in me, then it grew, from then on I started to love it more.”

Thulane says he did not have it easy in life and it was his dedication which paid off when he made his television debut on Mzansi Magic’s Lokshion Bioskop ‘Isthembu’ on the merit of his first-ever audition.

He later made it to the Cast of another Mzansi Magic original series, Isthunzi, alongside industry big shots such as Thuso Mbedu and Sdumo Mtshali.

Thulane refers to Isthunzi as his second-biggest gig, saying, “It was a very amazing production”.

He added that the character was not farfetched, “It was close to me, technically I lived half of my life as portrayed by Lwazi on the series”.

Thulane also starred in the Mzansi Magic drama iNumber Number, which aired in 2017.

He portrayed Tony, a young man inspired by his father, a gangster, who believed that gangsterism was the only way for a man to acquire respect in society.

From his observation as Tony on the series, Thulane said, “Crime does not pay.”.

He told Sunday World although it may seem enticing, people lose their lives to crime, and it damages families.

“As young ones, we need to be able to distinguish between right and wrong and ask questions where we do not understand because you might be thinking you’re going the right direction doing whatever you see and learn on the streets kanti cha [but no] you are in the dark.”

“It is your responsibility to take charge of your life. Ask, research, obverse, and read, that way uzokwazi uku understand impilo kancono [meaning you will be able to understand life better],” he said.

Thulane also told Sunday World that the rumours pertaining to his dismissal on Uzalo airing on SABC 1 were not true and he does not know what fuelled them.

“There is nothing like that. I was moved from Uzalo to Durban Gen”.

He further explained that his contract in Durban Gen was only for a single season, he then got an opportunity to be a part of The Wife’s cast.

“I have read the book and I love the book, I have never imagined myself being a part of this production,” he said further explaining that he sometimes wakes up in the middle of the night and applauds himself for this great achievement.

“For me, it is a blessing”.

He also had a role in the drama series Ifalakhe, in which he played a witch doctor.

He was featured in Ikani in 2018.

Thulane also starred in Mzansi Magic’s show iKhaya in the same year.

The drama dealt with secrets, truth vs lies, and the lengths to which one will go in the name of love for one’s family. iKhaya followed the narrative of a man whose life was about to be turned upside down as a secret he had kept hidden was about to be revealed.

Thulane’s journey to achievement will not end here, he is confident that good things are coming his way because of his role in The Wife.

“Ongak’lindela sukela manje [what to expect] obviously we are going nowhere but to the top.

“We are no longer local, the whole of Africa knows us, hopefully from here we going to Hollywood,” he concluded.

